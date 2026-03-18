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Ready for spring cleaning in your home? Be aware of these potential hazards

Ready for spring cleaning in your home? Be aware of these potential hazards
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As the spring season approaches, many homeowners are looking forward to tackling spring cleaning projects inside and outside of their homes. However, with cleaning and repair projects, there are hidden hazards to be aware of in your home, from making sure dryer vents are cleaned to mold exposure and faulty HVAC systems.

ServiceMaster Restore owner Tom Little sat down with Michelle to share tips for homeowners to keep in mind to avoid further damage and a costly repair.

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