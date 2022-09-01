Read.Walk.Talk by GRPL offers a new story walk adventure for families

The Grand Rapids Library has created a partnership in turning reading into an interactive, community event called Read.Walk.Talk.

Read.Walk.Talk is a free outdoor activity designed for families as an interactive way to get kids reading.

Participants can pick up a map at any GRPL location or online to guide their journey.

Along the path, participants will stop at local businesses to read a page of the book, Señorita Mariposa by Ben Gundersheimer. At each location, participants can read the book pages aloud! Each page will also include a prompt to sing, dance, or get silly!

The experience begins and ends at the Van Belkum Branch Library. You can stop into the library to pick up a free butterfly craft kit if you participate during open hours.

Read.Walk.Talk is a collaboration between the Grand Rapids Public Library, North End Wellness Coalition, GRPS Parent University, and the Creston Business Association.

To learn more, visit grpl.org/read-walk-talk/ or call 616-988-5410.