Re-Bath specializes in custom bathroom remodels, start to finish

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For years, Re-Bath has specialized in project managing and completing full bathroom remodels in Grand Rapids and West Michigan. They have a full team in-house that manages the project from start to finish so a full custom remodel is done faster than most competitors.

What does it mean to get a full bathroom remodel? For Re-bath, that means they tear out what is in the current bathroom and start over. It’s truly a full custom remodel vs. a tub cover-up product; it's a true remodel that uncovers any issues and fixes them, gives clients the opportunity to customize their design to fit their needs, and is super easy to clean and maintain.

Since bathroom remodels are all Re-Bath does, they built a mobile showroom with everything they need to bring to the customer's home. From there they can measure, talk through what clients are envisioning for their project, and show clients materials and options right there.

The consultation typically takes about two hours and then Re-Bath is able to give clients a price estimate that night.

Check out their project gallery to see their past renovations and home projects.

Re-Bath is located at 3114 Broadmoor Ave SE in Grand Rapids.

Discover past projects or schedule an estimate for your next project at rebath.com/location/grandrapids or call (616) 552-8966.