Re-Bath Grand Rapids are the pros to call for your next bathroom remodel

A proud sponsor of Fox 17's Pay It Forward: First-Responders
Posted at 10:46 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 10:46:46-04

Whether it's a complete bathroom remodel, a tub shower conversion, or just a refresh, Re-Bath is the place that can do it all.

Re-Bath Grand Rapids can turn a home's bathrooms into a peaceful, highly functional, and still beautiful space. Re-Bath can help homeowners find the materials and tools they need to tackle last-minute DIY projects to spruce up their bathroom such as:

Update lighting – switch out lightbulbs that are fizzled out so they are all matching.
Paint – this is a great way to update a room. Some people even paint their vanities to give them a facelift.
Change shower curtain – what an easy way to give your bathroom a little facelift for the Summer.
• Handheld shower heads and non-slip shower mats are easy-to-install products and are great for safety in the bathroom.
Add a shelf or bathroom caddy inside your shower to keep essentials within reach.
Ditch throw rugs and add a new stylish slip-resistant floor.

For homeowners who want to leave home renovations to professionals, Re-Bath has the experts to get the job done. Check out their project gallery to see their past renovations and home projects.

Special for Fox 17 viewers, Re-Bath is offering $1,000 off a full remodel, and $750 off tub/shower conversions.

Re-Bath is located at 3114 Broadmoor Ave SE in Grand Rapids.

Discover past projects or schedule an estimate for your next project at rebath.com/location/grandrapids or call (616) 552-8966.

