Rally on Reeds returns for third year at East Grand Rapids' Memorial Field

Rally On Reeds takes volleyball and Friday Night Lights to another level, showcasing local high school volleyball games played on a football field, celebrating the sport, school spirit, and community. This year's event returns for a third year on Wednesday, August 19 at Memorial Field at East Grand Rapids High School.

Doors open at 4 P.M., where attendees can play carnival games along a midway. The evening consists of two volleyball matches, with the first game beginning at 4:30, where Forest Hills Central High School plays Allendale High School.

The second match begins at 7 P.M. with East Grand Rapids High School playing against Grandville High School.

Admission to the event which includes both volleyball and carnival games is $5.

EGR Varsity Volleyball assistant coach Laine Gates and EGR volleyball players Rylee Stanley-Eldred and Reece Casserly visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Follow the team on Facebook for more information. You can also join the Rally On Reeds Facebook group to stay updated.

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