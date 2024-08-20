Rally on Reeds puts the spotlight on women's volleyball in East Grand Rapids

Back-to-school season is here, and so are fall sports. Football Fridays still get most of the spotlight at fanfare, but East Grand Rapids is changing that up this week by putting the spotlight on women’s volleyball with its first-ever Rally on Reeds.

Rally on Reeds is happening in East Grand Rapids on August 21 at 7 p.m. on Memorial Field. The unique event will involve the East Grand Rapids and Hopkins Varsity Volleyball Teams playing on the 50-yard line of the football field for their first volleyball game of the season.

Rally on Reeds will also include performances from the EGR Marching Band, drumline, carnival games, prizes, and free t-shirts. We have Coach Cathy George from the Grand Rapids Rise as a special guest, and hopefully a couple of players.

Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m.

