Rally on Reeds event with Grand Rapids Rise shines spotlight on high school volleyball

Professional volleyball has grown in recent years, including Grand Rapids' own professional team, the Grand Rapids Rise. The introduction to the sport, however, can begin in youth.

Last year, the East Grand Rapids volleyball team hosted "Rally On Reeds", a Friday Night Lights experience where the team plays on the 50-yard line of the high school's football field, Memorial Field. The event is returning for a second year on Wednesday, August 20 at Memorial Field.

Doors open at 3:30 P.M., where a scrimmage between Forest Hills Northern High School and Jeninson High School begins at 5 P.M. Later, East Grand Rapids High School will face off against Byron Center High School for their first game of the season at 7 P.M.

In addition to the games, a Fan Zone will feature carnival games that include a rock climbing wall, basketball throwing, and soccer kicking. A DJ, food, face painting, and dunk tank will also be in the Fan Zone.

Additionally, Grand Rapids Rise coach Cathy George will be in attendance with other players of the Rise for a meet-and-greet.

Admission to the entire event is only $5.

East Grand Rapids High School Varsity volleyball coach, Bruce Hungerford, visited the Mix joined by players Sadie Devlaeminck and Jillian Kowalewski to preview the festivities.

Follow the team on Facebook for more information. You can also join the Rally On Reeds Facebook group to stay updated.

