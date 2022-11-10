Raise money for Kids' Food Basket at 17th annual Gobble Wobble Run and Walk

Kids’ Food Basket invites the community to join the 17th Annual Gobble Wobble Run and Walk.

The event is an approximately 5k fun run on Thanksgiving Morning. Kids' Food Basket says the race has been a fun way to kick off the holiday in gratitude, surrounded by the community that makes their critical work possible.

Strollers and dogs comfortable in big crowds are welcome on the course.

The 17th Annual Gobble Wobble Run and Walk will take place on November 24 with the race starting at 8 a.m. The race starts and ends at East Grand Rapids Middle School, located at 2425 Lake Dr. SE in East Grand Rapids.

Registration costs $35 until November 22. Youths 12 and under can run for free, but registration is still required.

All proceeds will go directly to Kids’ Food Basket.

Register and learn more at runsignup.com.