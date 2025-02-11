Raise a glass to someone you love this Valentine's Day with cocktail recipes from Drink GR

Valentine's Day is almost here! Whether celebrating it with a partner, alone, or with friends, you can't do that without drinks.

Nate Blury from Drink GR shares some sweet treats to drink with your sweetheart on this special day!

My Cherry Valentine



2 ounces (Mammoth) vodka

1 ½ ounces (tart) cherry juice

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

4 mint leaves

brandied cherries for garnish, optional

Instructions

Muddle the mint and lemon juice together in a cocktail shaker or large glass. Add the cherry juice, vodka, and a scoop of ice. Shake until very cold, approximately 30 seconds. Fill your cocktail glass with ice. Strain the cherry cocktail over the ice. Garnish with brandied cherries and/or mint sprig if desired. Serve.

Chocolate Esspresso Dream



2 oz (Spirit Hound) vodka

1 ½ oz (Spirit Hound) coffee liqueur

1 teaspoon instant coffee/2oz. water

1 oz cream

chocolate syrup, cocoa powder (for garnish)

Instructions

Using a frother add coffee and water into a cocktail shaker and stir. Add ice, vodka, liqueur, and cream. Shake until very cold, approximately 30 seconds. drizzle the inside of your cocktail glass with chocolate syrup Fill your cocktail glass with ice, and strain the cocktail over the ice. Garnish with cocoa powder and serve. *Pro tip, if you would like the presentation to be a little fancier use a straight edge to cover half of the top of the glass and sprinkle the cocoa powder on just one side!

If you don't want to make cocktails but would like to celebrate in other ways, there are plenty of event ideas on the Drink GR Facebook page and Group:

