Rail Garden Rampage Wakeboard Festival brings watersport fun to Hudsonville

Action Wake Park in Hudsonville brings the fun and thrill of lakeshore watersports a bit more inland, featuring waterskiing, wakeboarding, water slides, inflatables, and more for guests of all ages. The facilities also host the Rail Garden Rampage Wakeboard Competition and Festival, bringing professional wakeboarders to West Michigan for a day of competition. This year's event takes place Saturday, August 1 from 12 to 6 P.M.

Spectators are invited to watch the competition for free, where outside of the competition, food trucks and a Red Bull truck will be on site providing concessions. The afternoon will also feature a pop-up boat show.

The Aqua Park will remain open for attendees and members of the public that day, while the Cable will be closed to accommodate the event.

Scot Ferwerda, Wake Park team leader, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event!

Visit actionwakepark.com for more information.

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