RADFest brings professional dancers from around the world to Kalamazoo

Dancers from all over the world will be in Kalamazoo for Midwest RADFest from February 27 through March 2. Now in its 16th year, the event brings together the best in modern, post-modern, and contemporary dance with performances, master classes, lectures, panels, and more.

The Midwest RADFest is hosted and supported by Southwest Michigan's oldest professional dance company, Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers. The festival is a juried event held in downtown Kalamazoo with most events scheduled at the Epic Center.

RADFest 2025 will present live stage performances, installation and alternative space works, a Screendance film series, master classes, workshops, a mediated discussion group, a youth showcase, and several different networking opportunities for artists and patrons.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix got a sneak preview of one of the performances by dancers and choreographers Emma Kent and John Jandernoa.

Here's a schedule of events for the festival:

THURSDAY, FEB. 27

5:30PM: RAD KICK-OFF PARTY

5:30PM: INSTALLATION OPENING- Kayla Schiltgen

7:00PM: MICHIGAN MADE PERFORMANCE w/pre-show experience and post show talk back

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

8:00AM: AM MORNING MOVEMENT: Mindful Morning with Lynn Bowman

10:30AM: MASTER CLASS 1: CONTEMPORARY DANCE... to Music of the Caribbean with Lourdes del Mar Santiago Lebrón

5:00PM: Screendance PREMIERE w/post show Producers Talk Back

7:00PM: SHORT WORKS LIVE PERFORMANCE SERIES I

8:15PM: ALTERNATIVE SPACE PROGRAM with RE|dance group

9:00PM: SHORT WORKS LIVE PERFORMANCE SERIES II

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

8:00AM: AM MORNING MOVEMENT: Yoga Fusion with Julie Marie Muskat

9:15AM: MASTER CLASS 2: Jazz/Contemporary Fusion with Elijah Alhadji Gibson

9:15AM: MASTER CLASS 3: Explorative Videodance with Storm Stokes

10:30AM: FAMILY ART DETECTIVES (All ages): Creative Movement with Wellspring Dance Academy

10:45AM: MASTER CLASS 4: Contact Improvisation and Spontaneous Composition with Jacob & Jen

10:45AM: MASTER CLASS 5: Improvisation with Halie Bahr

12:30PM: LUNCH & LEARN: Vulnerability is Your Friend: Co-creating Robots with Dancers with Stephanie Miracle and collaborator

2:00PM: COMMUNITY DANCE JAM

3:15PM: DANCE FILM SCREENING

5:00PM: SHORT WORKS LIVE PERFORMANCE SERIES III

6:15PM: NETWORKING SOCIAL HOUR

7:00PM: SHORT WORKS LIVE PERFORMANCE SERIES IV

8:15PM: ALTERNATIVE SPACE PROGRAM with Stephanie Miracle

9:00PM: SHORT WORKS LIVE ENCORE PERFORMANCE

10:15PM: AFTER-GLOW RECEPTION



SUNDAY, MARCH 2

8:30AM: AM MORNING MOVEMENT: Countertechnique with Kelsey Paschich

10:00AM: COFFEE HOUR DISCUSSION

10:00AM: MASTER CLASS 6: House: Rhythms and Techniques with Snack Break Movement Arts

10:00AM: MASTER CLASS 7: Contemporary Floorwork with Anna Pinault

11:30AM: MASTER CLASS 8: Contemporary Jazz with Monique Haley

1:00PM: DANCE FILM SCREENING

2:30PM: YOUTH PERFORMANCE I

4:00PM: DANCE FILM SCREENING

4:30PM: YOUTH PERFORMANCE II

