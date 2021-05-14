R&R Mechanical: How to keep your AC Condenser clean

When the weather heats up, an air conditioner condenser is responsible for cooling down your home, but there are a few steps you can take to keep it running smoothly.

R&R Mechanical Services says the job of a condenser is to get rid of the heat inside the house, and put it outside when you don't need it.

When attaching a condenser to your air conditioner, make sure the until has access to fresh air. To get rid of the heat, the coils also need to be clean; that means no obstructions, no leaves, no brush, or any plants that will get in the way of the machine. The condenser needs at least one foot of space between objects to have access to fresh air.

