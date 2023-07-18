Putt-For-Life Tournament to raise funds for St. Jude Hospital on July 29

St. Jude's Research Hospital is changing the lives of children and families every day through understanding and treating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. There's a very fun way to help support what they do right here in West Michigan by participating in the Putt-For-Life Tournament in Grandville on July 29.

In addition to playing mini golf, people can enjoy other yard games, food, drinks, and more.

The event honors Brian Bush, who passed away from Medulloblastoma in 1989. Brian's parents wanted to honor his memory while wanting to give back to the hospital that provided high-quality care; the hospital did not charge the Bush family for any expenses during Brian's stay at St. Jude for treatment.

The tournament will take place at Loeschner's Village Green Miniature Golf from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn more or make a donation at puttforlife.com.