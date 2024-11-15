Purse Project gives necessities and a new bag to people facing homelessness

Participate in the season of giving by supporting men and women experiencing homelessness through Purse Project 2024.
Now in its 11th year, the Purse Project is asking people to buy and fill a purse, tote, or backpack with personal products, other essentials, and gifts that will be donated to the women and men before the holidays, as well as seniors with low income in the area.
This year, Purse Project is looking for new purses or totes for women that can be filled with the following recommended items, as well as gift cards and other donations:
- Kleenex® or tissues
- Small water bottle
- Hand sanitizer
- Miniature sizes of lotion
- Body wash
- Warm socks
- Hat
- Scarf
- Mittens
- Snack bars
- Hand warmers
- ChapStick® or lip balm
- Hygiene products
- Personal care products
- Notepad and pen
For men, new backpacks can be filled with the following recommended items, as well as gift cards and other donations:
- Hat
- Gloves
- Socks
- Body wash/soap
- Wet Ones® or wipes
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Kleenex® or tissues
- Lotion
- Small water bottle
- Hand warmers
- Snacks
Donations will be given to individuals at Degage Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids.
Care Resources, which offers respite care and support through its day center in Grand Rapids, is asking for donations to its Bingo Store, which offers prizes to seniors. The nonprofit is looking for:
- AA batteries
- Adult coloring books
- Body lotion
- Coloring pencils
- Costume jewelry
- Large-print word searches
- Picture frames
- Playing cards
- Puzzles (300-500 pieces)
- Hair accessories
- Men’s cologne
- Men’s shaving cream
- Women’s perfume
- Shampoo
Purse Project is also accepting donations of items to help fill in purses, backpacks and totes, including:
- Small note pads
- Mechanical pencils / pens
- Playing cards
- Small bottles of water
- Chapstick® or lip balm
- Small bottles of lotion
- Kleenex ® or tissues
Donations can be dropped off at Marge's Donut Den from now through November 19.
