Purse Project gives necessities and a new bag to people facing homelessness

Participate in the season of giving by supporting men and women experiencing homelessness through Purse Project 2024.

Now in its 11th year, the Purse Project is asking people to buy and fill a purse, tote, or backpack with personal products, other essentials, and gifts that will be donated to the women and men before the holidays, as well as seniors with low income in the area.

This year, Purse Project is looking for new purses or totes for women that can be filled with the following recommended items, as well as gift cards and other donations:



Kleenex® or tissues

Small water bottle

Hand sanitizer

Miniature sizes of lotion

Body wash

Warm socks

Hat

Scarf

Mittens

Snack bars

Hand warmers

ChapStick® or lip balm

Hygiene products

Personal care products

Notepad and pen

For men, new backpacks can be filled with the following recommended items, as well as gift cards and other donations:



Hat

Gloves

Socks

Body wash/soap

Wet Ones® or wipes

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Kleenex® or tissues

Lotion

Small water bottle

Hand warmers

Snacks

Donations will be given to individuals at Degage Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids.

Care Resources, which offers respite care and support through its day center in Grand Rapids, is asking for donations to its Bingo Store, which offers prizes to seniors. The nonprofit is looking for:



AA batteries

Adult coloring books

Body lotion

Coloring pencils

Costume jewelry

Large-print word searches

Picture frames

Playing cards

Puzzles (300-500 pieces)

Hair accessories

Men’s cologne

Men’s shaving cream

Women’s perfume

Shampoo

Purse Project is also accepting donations of items to help fill in purses, backpacks and totes, including:



Small note pads

Mechanical pencils / pens

Playing cards

Small bottles of water

Chapstick® or lip balm

Small bottles of lotion

Kleenex ® or tissues

Donations can be dropped off at Marge's Donut Den from now through November 19.

