Pumpkin Prowl is back at Ada Village on Oct. 28

The Village of Ada will be transformed into a not-so-spooky Halloween town, complete with fun for the whole family during Pumpkin Prowl.

There will be trick-or-treating available throughout Ada Village as well as additional businesses set up along River Street.

The event will feature pumpkin treats, photo ops, a family-friendly movie at the Legacy Park Pavilion the local fire and sheriff departments, music, and more.

Pumpkin Prowl will take place on October 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more by visiting adabusinessassociation.com.