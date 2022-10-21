Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Pumpkin Prowl is back at Ada Village on Oct. 28

Posted at 10:47 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 10:47:45-04

The Village of Ada will be transformed into a not-so-spooky Halloween town, complete with fun for the whole family during Pumpkin Prowl.

There will be trick-or-treating available throughout Ada Village as well as additional businesses set up along River Street.

The event will feature pumpkin treats, photo ops, a family-friendly movie at the Legacy Park Pavilion the local fire and sheriff departments, music, and more.

Pumpkin Prowl will take place on October 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more by visiting adabusinessassociation.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI_GUBERNATORIAL_DEBATE_TUE_960x720.png

Election 2022

Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 17