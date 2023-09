Join the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and Corewell Health hosting their first-ever community walk on September 9 to raise money to find a cure for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The Walk will include a brief opening ceremony, information about pulmonary fibrosis, a beautiful walk around Downtown Grand Rapids, crossing the iconic Blue Bridge, and chair yoga.

The walk will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is completely free, and no registration is required.