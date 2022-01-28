Professional bull riders coming to Van Andel Arena on January 28 & 29

Bull riding is the toughest sport on the dirt, and the bull riders are bringing the sport back to Grand Rapids with the PBR Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour.

Professional Bull Rider and Michigan native, Hunter Ball, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about his career as a bull rider and the upcoming tour.

22-year-old Carsonville native Hunter Ball is one of three Michigan natives slated to compete in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Making his PBR debut in 2017, Ball is seeking his first World Finals qualification at the season’s end in 2022.

So far in 2022, Ball has competed at four events but remains on the hunt for his first qualified ride. Looking back at past seasons, Ball has ridden twice in Grand Rapids, finishing a career-best fifth in 2020.

The PBR Tractor Supply Co. Classic, part of the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, will be coming to Van Andel Arena on January 28 and 29. The show will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Van Andel Arena Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.