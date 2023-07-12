Princess Anna from Disney's Broadway production of "Frozen" gives an inside look at the production

The best way to beat the heat in summer is going to downtown Grand Rapids to see the Broadway musical, "Frozen."

Lauren Nicole Chapman, who plays Princess Anna in the production, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about her role in the show and give an inside look at what audiences can expect.

Lauren was raised in West Bloomfield, Michigan, and attended the Interlochen Arts Academy. She has been part of the Frozen family since the pre-Broadway development in 2017, through the Broadway shutdown in 2020, and is unspeakably honored to be here.

"Frozen" plays at DeVos Performance Hall now through July 23.

Purchase tickets and learn more at BroadwayGrandRapids.Com or call (616) 235-6285.