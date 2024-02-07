Primary vs. Urgent vs. Emergency Care: Know where to go when you're sick

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

When people get sick enough to seek professional help, the last thing they want to do is waste time. People need to get to the right place for the right care, but how do they know where to go: primary care, urgent care, or emergency care?

University of Michigan Health-West wants to help educate people on where to go when they're sick. Choosing the right care can help you save time and avoid extra costs while keeping emergency services available for those in critical need.

Primary Care:



Extended hours, weekend care, and video visits available.

Suitable for stress management, mental health concerns, medication check-ups, and COVID testing.

Non-emergency issues like colds, minor injuries, and skin conditions.



After Hours On-Demand Video Visit:

Scheduled through MyChart for primary care patients from 5-10 pm, Mon-Fri.

Non-emergency issues like colds, minor injuries, and skin conditions.

Urgent Care:



Open 9 am to 9 pm, seven days a week.

Addresses urgent medical conditions such as breathing discomfort, fractures, burns, and nausea.

Non-emergency issues like colds, minor injuries, and skin conditions.

Emergency Room:



Reserved for severe emergencies like allergic reactions, major broken bones, and severe burns.

Call 911:

For immediate attention to life-threatening emergencies like head trauma, loss of consciousness, and signs of a heart attack.

Learn more about the medical services University of Michigan Health-West provides by visiting uofmhealthwest.org.