Prescription Drug Takeback Day is October 29

Have prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet that are expired or no longer needed? Corewell Health, formally known as Spectrum Health, is participating in Drug Take Back Day on October 29, where people can properly dispose of any unneeded medications.

In 2010, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency created National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as a way to encourage people to safely and properly dispose of unwanted medications. Last year, over 792 tons of medications and medical supplies were collected and disposed of by law enforcement agencies across the nation on Drug Take Back Days.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 20 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Community members are invited to stop by to dispose of expired prescriptions and other unwanted or unneeded medications at the following locations in West Michigan from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Corewell Health Medical Group- South Pavilion 80 68th Street, Grand Rapids

Priority Health Corporate Office- 3111 Leonard Street NE, Grand Rapids

Kent County Health Department- 700 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital- 605 Oak Street, Big Rapids

Corewell Health Reed City Hospital- 300 N. Patterson Rd, Reed City

Corewell Community Hospital- 8333 Felch St., Zeeland

Corewell Health South (formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland)- 1234 Napier Ave Street, St. Joseph

Go to takebackday.dea.gov to find a location near you.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Corewell Health.