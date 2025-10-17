Prepare for your Halloween parties with Meijer products

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

This year, Halloween will be on a Friday! With a full weekend of celebrating with trick-or-treating and parties, Meijer is stocked and ready to be your one-stop shop with candy and other supplies to create fun Halloween snacks.

Meijer Research and Development Chef Jen Plaggemars returned to the Morning Mix to share some memorable treats for all ages to enjoy!

Zombie Punch

Serves 10

Ingredients:



1 (25.4 ounce) bottle Frederik’s by Meijer Blood Orange Italian Soda

1 (2 liter) lemon lime soda

1 (64 ounce) bottle Meijer Cranberry Pineapple Juice Cocktail

1 (1.5 quart) container Purple Cow Raspberry Sherbet

Meijer Gummi Eyeballs

Meijer Spooky Gummi Worms

Small skewers

Method:



Combine blood orange soda, lemon lime soda and cranberry pineapple juice in a punch bowl. Top with scoops of raspberry sherbet. Skewer gummi eyeballs and spooky gummi worms. Ladle punch into serving cups and garnish each with a spooky gummi skewer

Spider Sliders

Makes 6 sliders

Ingredients:



Avocado Mayo

2 tablespoons Fresh from Meijer Mild Guacamole

¼ cup Meijer Mayonnaise

3 (6 ounce) packages Crafted Market by Meijer Turkey & Provolone

Pretzel Roll Sliders

Meijer Pretzel Sticks (for the “legs”)

Meijer Sliced Black Olives (for the “eyes”)

Method:



Combine avocado mayo ingredients in a small bowl. Spread onto each top pretzel bun half, reserving a small amount of mayo to use for the “eyes”. Place 4 pretzel sticks into each side of the bottom pretzel bun half to create “legs”. Stick 2 sliced black olives onto each bun using a small amount avocado mayo to create “eyes”.

Mummy French Bread Pizza

Serves 4

Ingredients:



1 (11 ounce) Fresh from Meijer Crusty French Baguette

1 cup Meijer Pizza Sauce

8 Meijer Sliced Black Olives

4 slices Meijer Mozzarella Cheese, each slice cut into strips

Method:



Preheat oven to 425. Arrange the oven rack in the center position. Cut the baguette in half lengthwise, then cut each half crosswise to give you 4 pieces total. Place the bread cut side up on a baking sheet. Spread ¼ cup pizza sauce onto each piece. Place 2 olive slices onto each pizza to create “eyes”. Randomly lay out the cheese strips over the sauce. Bake the pizza until the cheese is melted and the bread is crisp, about 8-10 minutes.

Graveyard Dirt Cups

Makes 8

Ingredients:



1 (3.4 ounce) package Meijer French Vanilla Instant Pudding

1 (3.9 ounce) package Meijer Chocolate Instant Pudding

4 cups Meijer Whole Milk

1 (16 ounce) container Meijer Whipped Topping

1 (14.3 ounce) package Meijer Twist ‘n Dip Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, crushed

Meijer Spooky Gummi Worms

Meijer Sour Bud Bites

Milano cookies

Black icing

Method:



Place vanilla pudding mix in one bowl and chocolate pudding mix in another. Combine each with 2 cups of cold milk and whisk until thickened. Separate the whipped topping evenly between each bowl of pudding and fold in until fluffy. In each serving glass, scoop one spoonful of the chocolate pudding mixture and spread evenly. Add a layer of gummy worms, followed by crushed chocolate sandwich cookies. Top cookie layer with a scoop of the vanilla pudding mixture, followed by crushed cookies. Top cookie layer with a scoop of the chocolate pudding mixture, followed by more crushed cookies. Garnish the tops with a Milano cookie and use the black icing to write “RIP” on each one. Push sour bud bites halfway into the dirt. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

