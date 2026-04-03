Prepare for spring and summer with All Seasons' selection of outdoor furniture

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All Seasons helps you transform your outdoor living spaces into an extension of your home with premium-brand furniture to last all year long. With warmer weather heading to West Michigan, now is the perfect time to visit All Seasons' showroom for inspiration as you think about updating your space this spring and summer.

All Seasons doesn't just feature sofas and leisure chairs. They also provide umbrellas, rugs, pillows, and heaters, allowing something for every outdoor space regardless of size.

Michelle visited their showroom, located at 4439 S Buttermilk Ct Ste 100 in Hudsonville to learn more.

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