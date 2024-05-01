"Powerful Phrases for Dealing with Workplace Conflict" aims to improve work relationships

For many of us, we spend just as much time at work as we do at home, and those relationships you have with your co-workers are important. But just like friends or family, there can be struggles and conflict, you just have to know how to deal with it.

Author Karin Hurt has a new book out called Powerful Phrases for Dealing with Workplace Conflict,

offering solutions that will empower you to resolve negative work relationships so you can thrive in your career.

Readers will gain critical communication tolls to ensure issues are resolved before they become more difficult. The book also includes 300 phrases for various situations that can be used to de-escalate conflict, build trust, and make better decisions.

Karin Hurt joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to discuss some of the topics covered in the book, and why the way something is said is important to improve interactions with coworkers.

Other topics in the book include:

● 5 phrases you can use to diffuse workplace conflict

● Why the way you say something is important – and how changing your phrasing will improve interactions

● Tips for stopping conflict at work before it gets out of control

● How remote work is impacting relationships and communication

● 4 dimensions of constructive conflict

● Beyond the Drama: How to de-escalate an emotional conversation

● Is your coworker lazy? A bully? Passive-aggressive? Here’s how to deal

● Keys to handling your micromanaging boss with ease

● How to start the conversation everyone wants to avoid

● Improve how you communicate = improve how you work

● Why workplace conflict is so challenging and what you can do about it

● Findings from the authors World Workplace Conflict + Collaboration Survey of 5000+ people