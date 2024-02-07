Portage Central High School presents "Mean Girls The Musical"

Portage Central High School is getting ready for its two-weekend premiere of "Mean Girls The Musical," based on the movie of the same name.

The cast joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give viewers a sneak peek performance with the song, "Stupid in Love."

Performances will take place at Portage Central High School on February 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m. then on February 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students.

Purchase tickets at the Portage Central High School Box Office website.