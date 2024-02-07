Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Portage Central High School presents "Mean Girls The Musical"

Watch a sneak peek performance of "Stupid with Love"
Posted at 12:05 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 12:05:13-05

Portage Central High School is getting ready for its two-weekend premiere of "Mean Girls The Musical," based on the movie of the same name.

The cast joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give viewers a sneak peek performance with the song, "Stupid in Love."

Performances will take place at Portage Central High School on February 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m. then on February 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students.

Purchase tickets at the Portage Central High School Box Office website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book