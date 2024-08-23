Polish Heritage Festival takes place this weekend at Calder Plaza

The Polish Heritage Society is bringing back the Dozynki Festival at Calder Plaza this weekend, along with the food, culture, and entertainment that brings pride to the Polish heritage.

In addition to the amazing food and drink, activities include a children’s tent, demonstrations of Polish cooking, a Paczki Eating Contest, and decorating eggs in the Eastern European style called pisanki.

During all this, guests can enjoy live music from multiple bands.

For a complete schedule of events, visit polishheritagesociety.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok