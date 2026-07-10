Playa Bowls bring new summer treat featuring yuzu

The summer season brings opportunities to try different cold treats, and Playa Bowls is celebrating the summer season with a new seasonal menu featuring yuzu.

Yuzu is a citrus fruit that has been popular in Japan and South Korea for many years, but has slowly been making its way to the United States. For Playa Bowls, the company has introduced the "You Be Yuzu" menu this summer, integrating the fruit into menu items such as the Yuzu Ocean Bowl and other smoothies.

Playa Bowls is located at 2107 East Beltline Ave NE in Grand Rapids, and general manager Jonathan Avalos visited the Morning Mix to talk about the fruit and how you can integrate it in your recipes at home! You can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

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