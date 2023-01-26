Play video games and stay active this winter at Amped Virtual Reality

Winter is the perfect time of year to stay inside, watch TV, and play video games. For those who are getting stir-crazy, head out to Amped Virtual Reality for an even more engaging, active, and entertaining experience.

The virtual reality video game facility has over 50 games and experiences including many multiplayer options. With such a wide variety of experiences, they're also great for group activities with something for every age and interest.

Amped Virtual Reality also books its facility for private events and parties.

In addition to private events, Amped Virtual Reality hosts summer camps where kids can have fun doing hands-on robotics, coding, and 3D printing projects. Summer camps have small class sizes and are available for signup right now, and they will fill up fast.

Learn more about Amped Virtual Reality or book a private event by visiting ampedrealityvr.com or calling (616)-608-5508.

Visit their website and sign up for email alerts to receive a discount offer. Plus anyone who joins the e-mail list now through January 27 will be entered into a drawing to win a 5-person VR birthday party.

This segment is sponsored by Amped Reality VR.