Love arcade games? Michigan's premier pinball and game room show, Pinball at the Zoo, is coming to Kalamazoo this weekend.

Pinball at the Zoo will be open at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on the following dates and times:

April 21: 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

April 22: 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

April 23: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission is $17 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Learn more at pinballatthezoo.com.