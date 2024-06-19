Planning is underway for Baxter Community Center's Kickback party on Aug. 15

Summer is here, and the Baxter Community Center is planning a slew of summer events promoting health, wellness, education, and engagement. Then, they'll wrap it up with the annual Kickback event in August, however, they need sponsors to help make this event happen.

Baxter Community Center's annual Kickback will feature food trucks, lawn games, face painting, music, Bare All t-shirt printing, and more.

Community Kickback will take place on August 15 at Joe Taylor Park from 4 to 8 p.m.

Discover Baxter Community Center's summer events, and opportunities to sponsor their kickback event at wearebaxter.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok