Planning a trip? Don't forget these travel essentials

It's been a summer of travel for many with plenty of people booking trips for the Fall already. Whether you're a frequent flier, outdoor enthusiast or even a glamping pro, Michelle and Andrea check out a few items for those who love adventure.

1. Heirloom Video Books

Reminisce on your summer adventures with a video-playing book from Heirloom! Upload up to 20 minutes of your personalized videos and photos to capture and share those special travel moments. Each video book features a 5” HD screen with a speaker to play the video sound or add music. Wrapped in a beautiful hardcover book with a choice of 15 cover options or you can design your very own! Heirloom video books do not require any special tech, wifi, or internet to play. Simply open the book to play the crisp, high-quality video. Each one comes with a fully rechargeable battery, is reloadable, and is made to last.

2. Lazarus Artisan Goods - Tote Bag

This stylish leather tote bag is the perfect, high-quality travel bag - perfect for a carry on! With a hard base and internal pockets for organization, this tote also has a chic strap to keep your bag securely closed. Lazarus Artisan Goods is on a mission, literally, to bring the best-crafted leather accessories to the marketplace while providing artisans in rural Haiti and Honduras with vocational opportunities to use their talented skills to live abundant lives now and in the future. Partnering with Mission Lazarus, the feel-good brand cherishes its relationship with local artisans and is passionate about their heirloom pieces that only get more beautiful as they age.

3. Kedzie - Triple Threat Foldable Duffle Bag

This foldable duffle bag is a must have for the adventurer who loves to collect mementos throughout their travels, allowing them to easily pack it away to save space in case they need to bring it out as an extra bag for carry on. Offering 3-way versatility, snap open the sides to create even more room or keep them buttoned down for a more compact size. This durable and lightweight duffle is available in olive, black and charcoal complete with a detachable strap that can also be swapped out for any of Kedzie’s adorable interchangeable straps.

4. Kaleidadope - I'm It Luggage Tag

Help them never lose their luggage again with a confidence radiating, granulated leather luggage tag. Kaleidadope celebrates discovering passion and purpose through creativity, positivity, a sense of humor, and individuality. The brand is a creative hub inspired by color and culture, featuring stationery, gifts, accessories, and more.

5.Geekey

Perfect for the backpackers or outdoor adventurers, help them conquer any adventure with the help of the Geekey multi-tool! This expertly combined go-to tool is the size of a key, so be ready to upgrade your keychain. It's fully equipped with more than 16+ functions to help you tackle those common, everyday problems, and when you’re done, simply toss it back in your pocket. Don’t let its size fool you. This award-winning work of art and engineering is crafted out of a solid chunk of 420 Stainless Steel to take on big and “tough as nails” jobs.

6. Geri G. Beauty - Mini Master Makeup Brush

This Mini Master Makeup Brush is the ONLY brush that does it all, so put the rest of your brushes aside and save space in your travel makeup bag with this mini must have. The tip works perfectly for foundation, concealer, blush and eyeshadow blending, as well as contour. Once the brush comes in contact with a cream it is "conditioned" instantly creating a wet to dry application with no mixing involved. Designed after luxury Japanese brushes but without the animal hair and cost. This brush truly does it all and can be used with any liquid, cream or powder formula.

