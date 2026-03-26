Plan your spring break staycation at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

For those staying in West Michigan during spring break, there are still plenty of fun activities to look forward to right in your own backyard, and the Grand Rapids Public Museum has plenty of events to keep children and families entertained, busy, and educated!

Every day from Sunday, March 29 through Sunday, April 12, the museum will feature activity tables, discovery carts, and participate in the T.Rex-themed scavenger hunt while exploring the rest of the museum. The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium will also feature shows from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. The Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family exhibition is still running through April 26!

Other activities include:

The Michigan State University Neuroscience Fair

Saturday, March 28, 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Hot Glue Creux Terrarium Workshop

Thursday, April 2, 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. Registration in advance is required.

LEGO Day

Friday, April 3, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Young Entrepreneurs Market

Saturday, April 4, 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Baseball Day

Tuesday, April 7, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Camp Curious Day

Wednesday, April 8, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Local Sports Day

Thursday, April 9, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Late Nights at the GRPM

April 9 and 10, 9 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Concerts Under the Stars: Sunken Melody featuring visual artist Joe Zook

April 9 and 10 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are available online.

Dino Day

April 10, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Carnival Day

April 11, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Sensory Sunday

April 12, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Visit grpm.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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