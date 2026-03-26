Plan your spring break staycation at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

For those staying in West Michigan during spring break, there are still plenty of fun activities to look forward to right in your own backyard, and the Grand Rapids Public Museum has plenty of events to keep children and families entertained, busy, and educated!
Every day from Sunday, March 29 through Sunday, April 12, the museum will feature activity tables, discovery carts, and participate in the T.Rex-themed scavenger hunt while exploring the rest of the museum. The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium will also feature shows from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. The Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family exhibition is still running through April 26!
Other activities include:
The Michigan State University Neuroscience Fair
Saturday, March 28, 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.
Hot Glue Creux Terrarium Workshop
Thursday, April 2, 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. Registration in advance is required.
LEGO Day
Friday, April 3, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Young Entrepreneurs Market
Saturday, April 4, 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Baseball Day
Tuesday, April 7, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Camp Curious Day
Wednesday, April 8, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Local Sports Day
Thursday, April 9, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Late Nights at the GRPM
April 9 and 10, 9 A.M. to 8 P.M.
Concerts Under the Stars: Sunken Melody featuring visual artist Joe Zook
April 9 and 10 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are available online.
Dino Day
April 10, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Carnival Day
April 11, 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Sensory Sunday
April 12, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.
Visit grpm.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok