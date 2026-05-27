Pistons Academy Camp brings love of basketball and sportsmanship to youth

Pistons Academy fosters a love of basketball as well as a positive impact on the youth players who attend the camps, clinics, and leagues. Coached by professionals and held throughout the state of Michigan, camps are open for boys and girls of all skill levels of the game.

The camp is heading to Forest Hills Eastern High School from June 24 through 26. The three-day camp runs from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. and is open to children entering third grade through ninth grade.

Registration is $325 per athlete and can be completed online.

Aaron Smith, Senior Director of Youth Engagement, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the camps!

Visit pistonsacademy.com for more information.

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