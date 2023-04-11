Pine Rest provides tools to manage stress in recovery

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Stress levels are very high for most adults, affecting sleep, focus, frustration level, physical and mental health, and more. Stress also makes people more vulnerable to developing an addiction or having a relapse.

Therapist Samantha Binns from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services talks about the link between stress and addiction and how to better manage stress.

Pine Rest can help equip people to better manage stress and start their road to recovery. They offer individual and group therapy, as well as psychiatric urgent care, detox, residential services, medication management, and more.

Recovery takes a village, and Pine Rest wants to ensure people they are not alone on their journey to managing addiction and stress.

To learn more, visit pinerest.org/addiction or call 866.852.4001.