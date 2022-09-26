Pine Rest offers patients art therapy to better express their experiences

A picture is worth a thousand words, and sometimes when folks are struggling with mental health a picture is the only way they can express themselves. At Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, they offer art therapy to their patients to help them express what they're going through, resulting in more effective treatment for their condition.

At Pine Rest, they utilize activity therapy to help patients work through a range of difficult emotions at their own pace. During art therapy, patients can paint to music, color, perform mask painting, origami, and many other forms of art.

Art therapy improves communication and concentration, as well as helps, reduce feelings of depression and anxiety. It can also lead to increases in self-esteem, confidence, and self-awareness.

To learn more about the services provided by Pine Rest, visit pinerest.org or call 866-852-4001.