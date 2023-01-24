Pine Rest Mother & Baby program reaches 10-year milestone helping new moms recover from postpartum and more

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services offers the only Mother and Baby program of its kind in the state, and they're celebrating 10 years of helping new moms with postpartum and other mood disorders.

The Pine Rest Mother and Baby Partial Program is a short-term, intensive day program for women experiencing significant symptoms of postpartum depression and other perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

The program allows women to receive treatment in a safe nursery environment for infants up to eight months of age. The environment encourages mother/baby bonding, as well as getting rid of any obstacles preventing moms from spending time with their babies.

Pine Rest has served more than 1,700 women in the program over the past decade.

The program is for women who are pregnant or up to three years postpartum

Learn more about this program by visiting pinerest.org/moms.