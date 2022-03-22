Pine Rest holding open job interviews for all positions

Have a passion for helping others improve their mental health? Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is hiring, looking for people who have a desire to help others in the health industry.

Pine Rest is the largest private behavioral health system in Michigan employing nearly 1,800.

Pine Rest has many career opportunities ranging from entry-level, all the way up to medical professional positions, with many chances to move up in their career from inside the institution.

Entry-level positions only need a diploma or GED, and Pine Rest will provide all the training for positions available.

Open job interviews take place every Tuesday at Pine Rest- 300 68th Street SE, Building C, Entrance C2, in Grand Rapids- from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

To learn more, visit pinerest.org/careers or call 616.455.4290.