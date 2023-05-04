Pine Rest helps equip patients with ways to handle anxiety

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and did you know that the most common issue is anxiety. In a recent West Michigan survey, 38% of adults said either they or someone in their home had anxiety, more than any other physical or mental issue on the survey.

Dr. Greg Mallis from Pine Rest joined the Morning Mix to help us get a better understanding of anxiety and how we can better handle it.

To learn more, visit pinerest.org/anxietyor call 866.852.4001.

