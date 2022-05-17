Pine Rest Diversity Collective helps BIPOC patients find clinicians they can identify with

Finding a qualified mental health provider can seem overwhelming, especially if you are part of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community and want to work with a clinician you can identify with. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services now has a new service to make finding a BIPOC clinician a little easier thanks to the Diversity Collective.

The Diversity Collective database finds mental health services for people in the BIPOC community by clinicians in the BIPOC community.

While Pine Rest already had BIPOC clinicians practicing at their facility, they're raising visibility through the Diversity Collective so it’s easier to find and make the connection with a doctor the patients are comfortable with.

Their clinical expertise includes licensed professional counselors, social workers, psychologists, and a physician’s assistant.

Having a counselor or other professional with the same likeness as a patient has many benefits. It can allow the patients to be more comfortable because it can lift the burden of having to explain one’s culture and racial experiences to a counselor who does not look like them. Plus they are more likely to seek care and complete treatment with a clinician they relate to.

Pine Rest offers evidence-based therapies for mental health disorders such as anxiety, and depression, as well as for unique issues people in the BIPOC community face such as racial trauma, cultural or /racial identity, cross-cultural adoption, and intercultural relationships.

To learn more, call Pine Rest at 866.852.4001 or visit pinerest.org/diversity.

