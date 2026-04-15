Pinball at the Zoo returns for 26th anniversary

Pinball at the Zoo is a family affair, organized by siblings Alex Harmon and Zoe Wilbur and their parents. For over 20 years, the pinball event has brought gamers of all ages and skill levels for several days of free play, tournaments, and vendors across a diverse range of pinball machines.

This year's event will be held April 16 through 18 at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. Machines from different eras will be present, with other machines available for sale from vendors and personal collectors. The event will also feature an auction beginning at 3 P.M. on Saturday.

A variety of tournaments are taking place throughout the three days, including a main tournament, daily tournaments, women's tournament, and special charity tournament in memory of Lyman Sheats Jr., where proceeds will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness. There is an additional admission cost to participate in the tournaments.

Tickets are $20 for adults and children ages 14 and older, $10 for children ages five to 13, and kids four and under get in for free.

Tournament hours run 2 to 10 P.M. on April 16, 1 to 10 P.M. on April 17, and 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. April 18.

Alex and Zoe visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth and what this year brings for attendees!

Visit pinballatthezoo.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook or RSVP on Facebook.

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