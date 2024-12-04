Pieper Sisters serving neuro-rehabilitation patients at Hope Network together for 35 years

Families— love them of hate them— they are our blood. Fortunately, there's plenty of love in the Pieper Family.

Sisters Kim and Renee spend a lot of time together in life, in travel, and working at Hope Network. They have worked together for 35 years in the Neuro Rehab Department, and have an amazing story and legacy of caregiving to patients at Hope Network.

December is Family Caregiving Awareness month, and the Pieper sisters join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share how the notion of caregiving extends to their work with Hope Network's neuro-rehabilitation patients. They also talk about their story of how working together for over three decades has impacted their relationship.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok