Pick up some tasty food at St. George Church's Middle Eastern Meal on Nov. 1

Posted at 11:27 AM, Oct 27, 2022
A local church is bringing the Middle East to West Michigan in the form of food. The St. George Church annual Middle Eastern Lunch and Dinner will be serving hungry folks in West Michigan on November 1.

This delicious meal includes:

  • Kafta (freshly grilled and seasoned meat)
  • Pita bread
  • Cucumber sauce (Laban)
  • Rice with green beans in tomato sauce *Sfeeha (meat pie)
  • Hummus
  • Salata (salad dressed in olive oil, lemon, mint & garlic)
  • Baklawa pastry

The meals will be available for pick-up at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in downtown Grand Rapids from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Meals cost $20 each. Click here to reserve your meal ticket.

