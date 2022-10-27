Pick up some tasty food at St. George Church's Middle Eastern Meal on Nov. 1

A local church is bringing the Middle East to West Michigan in the form of food. The St. George Church annual Middle Eastern Lunch and Dinner will be serving hungry folks in West Michigan on November 1.

This delicious meal includes:

Kafta (freshly grilled and seasoned meat)

Pita bread

Cucumber sauce (Laban)

Rice with green beans in tomato sauce *Sfeeha (meat pie)

Hummus

Salata (salad dressed in olive oil, lemon, mint & garlic)

Baklawa pastry

The meals will be available for pick-up at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in downtown Grand Rapids from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Meals cost $20 each. Click here to reserve your meal ticket.