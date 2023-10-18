Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Pet Wellness Month: How to provide the best care to live a long, healthy life

Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 12:25:18-04

October is National Pet Wellness Month, but year-round it's important to keep our pets happy and healthy through regular check-ups just like humans do.

Executive director for CSNIP, Sharon Caldwell-Newton, joins the Morning Mix to share ways people can provide their pets with the best care so they can live long, happy lives.

CSNIP continues to make sure our pets are safe and healthy through their services. The organization was recently awarded a $150,000 grant from PetSmart to continue its charity work throughout West Michigan.

They are located in the following cities:

CSNIP Grand Rapids
1675 Viewpond Dr. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508

CSNIP Lakeshore
6130 Airline Rd.
Fruitport, MI 49515

Community Well Pet Clinic
1676 Viewpond Dr. SE - Suite 2
Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Learn more about how to treat your pet well, or their services, by visiting csnip.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book