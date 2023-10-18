Pet Wellness Month: How to provide the best care to live a long, healthy life

October is National Pet Wellness Month, but year-round it's important to keep our pets happy and healthy through regular check-ups just like humans do.

Executive director for CSNIP, Sharon Caldwell-Newton, joins the Morning Mix to share ways people can provide their pets with the best care so they can live long, happy lives.

CSNIP continues to make sure our pets are safe and healthy through their services. The organization was recently awarded a $150,000 grant from PetSmart to continue its charity work throughout West Michigan.

They are located in the following cities:

CSNIP Grand Rapids

1675 Viewpond Dr. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

CSNIP Lakeshore

6130 Airline Rd.

Fruitport, MI 49515

Community Well Pet Clinic

1676 Viewpond Dr. SE - Suite 2

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Learn more about how to treat your pet well, or their services, by visiting csnip.org.