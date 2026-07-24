PAWS With a Cause's "PAWS in the Park" 5K returning this August

PAWS With a Cause provides trained working dogs for individuals who need them. Whether someone has a physical, medical, or emotional need, PAWS' dogs are raised by volunteer foster puppy raisers before beginning the formal process of becoming a working dog.

These crucial programs are possible thanks to events like the annual PAWS in the Park 5K, a dog-friendly run and walk that raises money to continue their mission. This year's 5K and one-mile fun run will be held at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids on Thursday, August 6 beginning at 6:30 P.M.

Participants of all abilities are invited to participate as well as their pets. Games, community vendors, food trucks, as well as a beer and beverage garden will also be present. Registration begins at 5 P.M. that evening.

Registration is $45 per participant. Sidney Baxter, PAWS' Marketing and Communications Manager, visited the Morning Mix with service pup Champion to talk about the event.

Visit pawswithacause.org for more information and to register.

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