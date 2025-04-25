PAWS With A Cause seeks volunteers to foster service puppies

PAWS With a Cause raises and trains service dogs to assist specific tasks for their owners. Dogs are assigned to help individuals with mobility issues, audio and visual impairment, seizure-response, and more.

Over the last two years in West Michigan, applications for service dogs have doubled. Unfortunately, the demand is outpacing what PAWS can serve. To help meet the need, applications for foster puppy raising are needed!

PAWS' Communication Manager, Sidney Baxter, and puppy foster & Board Vice Chair, Anne Barea, visited the Morning Mix to share the benefits of fostering a service puppy.

For more information, or if you are interested in becoming a foster puppy raiser, visit pawswithacause.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok