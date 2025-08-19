Paws With A Cause launches new brand and mission

Paws With A Cause has been providing assistance and facility dogs to individuals nationwide. Headquartered in Wayland, Michigan, the organization has launched a new mission and brand in 2025: "To transform lives and strengthen communities through partnerships with custom-trained working dogs."

This is in reflection of a broader scope of their programs and services, including the need for facility dogs and therapy dogs. ADA accessibility was a priority for not just PAWS' brand: it is reflected in their logo and website, both receiving face lifts amid the new launch.

The new brand also features an assistance dog placement program for medical alert dogs, where applications will begin to be accepted beginning January 2026.

Additionally, PAWS' headquarters is expanding with an added training facility, set to be complete in October of this year.

There is a lot to look forward to in this new transition! Sidney Baxter, Marketing and Communications Manager for Paws With A Cause, visited the Morning Mix along with service dog in training, Duncan, to talk about the re-brand.

Visit pawswithacause.org to learn more! You can also find them on Facebook.

