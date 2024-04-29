Paws With A Cause hosting first-ever Hats & Hounds fundraiser on May 14

Paws with a Cause is extending an invitation to all who want a fun night of food, drinks, and dogs during their first-ever Hats and Hounds fundraiser.

Join the non-profit at Wildwood Family Farms for Hats & Hounds on Tuesday, May 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.. Dress yourself and your dog in your Sunday best donning a hat or bowtie for this evening of fun.

The event will have a strolling dinner catered by Butcher Block Social, complimentary beer and wine during Happy Hour, games and activities, prizes, and more, all while viewing The Westminster “Best in Show” competition.

Personal pets are allowed if they are over 16 weeks old, fully vaccinated, leashed, and under the control of their owner for the duration of the event.

Tickets cost $75 each and can be purchased here.