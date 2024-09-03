Paul Collins and Herschell Turner Art Exhibition coming to LaFontsee Gallery

A special exhibition featuring nationally recognized artists Paul Collins and Herschell Turner will be on display at LaFontsee Gallery in Grand Rapids from September 7– 28.

Both artists are known for their artistic representations of people and communities around the world, bringing their personal experiences around civil rights, and their commitment to community to life through their art.

The Exhibition is organized and sponsored by the Paul Collins and Herschell Turner Legacy Committee. Formed over a year ago, the committee is dedicated to elevating awareness of these two legendary African American artists to new audiences. In addition to their artistry, Paul and Herschell have made indelible contributions to the cultural fabric of the Grand Rapids Community.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the art at the exhibition will fund a scholarship supporting African American art students in Grand Rapids.

Paul Collins and Herschell Turner Art Exhibition will be on display at the LaFontsee Gallery - 833 Lake Dr. SE in Grand Rapids.

The Opening Reception will take place on September 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit LaFontsee.com.

