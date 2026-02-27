Pathway Senior Movers Redefines Senior Transitions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Seniors transitioning out of a long-time family home can find the burden of the move as much emotional as it is physical. Pathway Senior Movers has built a business model that treats moving as a life transition rather than a logistics puzzle. Unlike traditional moving companies that focus solely on "boxes and trucks," Pathway positions itself as a senior transition specialist.

The company, led by co-owners Lisa Kuhn and Jeanne Jones, offers a comprehensive "white-glove" service that manages every phase of the move. This includes helping seniors decide what to keep, sell, or donate, followed by professional packing, moving, and—most importantly—completely resettling the client in their new home. The company acts as a liaison between families and senior living communities, handling the logistics so adult children can focus on supporting their parents emotionally rather than managing a moving crew.

A standout feature of Pathway Senior Movers is their ability to help clients offset moving costs through their robust consignment and sales division. With 40,000 square feet of brick-and-mortar retail space and a huge presence in online sales, they provide a global audience for items a senior may no longer need. While they are careful to note that consignment typically offsets expenses rather than generating wealth, it offers a respectful second life for cherished belongings. By combining patience and respect with a full-service approach, Pathway ensures that no senior feels rushed or overwhelmed during their next chapter.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit Pathway Senior Movers.

