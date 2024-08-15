Parents and children come together on stage for Van Singel's production of "Mary Poppins"

Everyone’s favorite nanny is coming to life on the stage this week at Byron Center preparing for the Van Singel Community Theatre production of “Mary Poppins.”

The show will be a unique production of the musical “Mary Poppins,” featuring 20 family groups performing on stage together. Mothers and sons, fathers and daughters, sisters and brothers, flight operators, and even the director will be performing with family members on stage.

Performers Katie Kimball, Betsi Ingersoll, and DJ Willard- also the foundation’s president- joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the production and what it’s like to share the stage with their kids.

Performances will take place August 15-17. Purchase tickets for the show at vsfac.com/poppins.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok