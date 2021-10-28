Papa Chops Eatery: How to make a gluten-free grilled cheese

There's a restaurant in Grand Rapids that offers delicious gluten-free, allergy-friendly options on their menu. For those who struggle with food sensitivity and allergies, grab a pizza, burger, and many other tasty food options at Papa Chops Eatery.

Chef Thaddeus joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to make a quick gluten-free grilled cheese people can easily make at home.

Papa Chops Eatery is located at 2222 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by visiting papachops.com or call (616)-284-8880.

Make this treat while watching the virtual fundraiser for Ele's Place, Courage, Comfort & Cocktails.

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails virtual event is a one-of-a-kind fundraising experience people can watch from the comfort of home! Guests will have a chance to bid on unique live and silent auction items and experiences, as well as learn more about Ele’s Place West Michigan and the loyal work our staff and volunteers provide to grieving children, teens.

The virtual hybrid will take place on November 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Learn more by visiting elesplace.org or calling 616-301-1605 EXT. 5100.